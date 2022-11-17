Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Silvergate Capital Corporation [NYSE: SI] loss -17.27% on the last trading session, reaching $29.36 price per share at the time. The company report on November 11, 2022 that Silvergate Provides Statement on FTX Exposure.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (the “Company” or “Silvergate”) (NYSE: SI), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital asset industry, today issued the following statement regarding its exposure to FTX and its related entities (“FTX”):.

“In light of recent developments, I want to provide an update on Silvergate’s exposure to FTX. As of September 30, 2022, Silvergate’s total deposits from all digital asset customers totaled $11.9 billion, of which FTX represented less than 10%. Silvergate has no outstanding loans to nor investments in FTX, and FTX is not a custodian for Silvergate’s bitcoin-collateralized SEN Leverage loans. To be clear, our relationship with FTX is limited to deposits,” said Alan Lane, Chief Executive Officer of Silvergate.

Silvergate Capital Corporation represents 31.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $882.56 million with the latest information. SI stock price has been found in the range of $28.88 to $37.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, SI reached a trading volume of 8467711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SI shares is $81.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Silvergate Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $108 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Silvergate Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $115 to $70, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on SI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silvergate Capital Corporation is set at 6.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 69.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for SI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.89.

Trading performance analysis for SI stock

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.52. With this latest performance, SI shares dropped by -58.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.70 for Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.93, while it was recorded at 33.33 for the last single week of trading, and 91.69 for the last 200 days.

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Silvergate Capital Corporation go to 33.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]

There are presently around $729 million, or 80.40% of SI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,898,115, which is approximately -0.466% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,111,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.01 million in SI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $49.53 million in SI stock with ownership of nearly 6.188% of the company’s market capitalization.

146 institutional holders increased their position in Silvergate Capital Corporation [NYSE:SI] by around 2,804,576 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 2,554,562 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 19,483,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,842,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SI stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,183,064 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 340,855 shares during the same period.