Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ: STX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.27% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.56%.

Over the last 12 months, STX stock dropped by -47.99%. The one-year Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.72.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.48 billion, with 214.00 million shares outstanding and 205.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, STX stock reached a trading volume of 2885096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]:

UBS have made an estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology Holdings plc is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 105.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for STX in the course of the last twelve months was 11.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

STX Stock Performance Analysis:

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.56. With this latest performance, STX shares gained by 1.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.04 for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.86, while it was recorded at 55.40 for the last single week of trading, and 77.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seagate Technology Holdings plc Fundamentals:

Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

STX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc go to -3.51%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,382 million, or 88.20% of STX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,472,012, which is approximately -4.795% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 15,923,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $858.43 million in STX stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $724.39 million in STX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

283 institutional holders increased their position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ:STX] by around 11,481,922 shares. Additionally, 363 investors decreased positions by around 13,104,431 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 149,453,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,039,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STX stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,198,092 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 1,914,849 shares during the same period.