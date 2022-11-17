Vacasa Inc. [NASDAQ: VCSA] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.86 during the day while it closed the day at $1.75. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Vacasa Reveals the 10 Best Places to Buy a Winter Vacation Home in 2022-23.

The leading vacation rental management platform analyzed market and performance data to determine which mountain markets deliver the strongest homeowner returns.

Considering investing in a mountain view? Vacasa, North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, today released its Best Places to Buy a Winter Vacation Home 2022-2023* report, ranking where prospective vacation home buyers can find snow-capped peaks and a desirable cap rate. Vacasa’s fourth annual top 10 list uses estimated cap rate, or the annual rate of return on investment, to help evaluate which winter markets could deliver the best returns for vacation rental homeowners.

Vacasa Inc. stock has also loss -51.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VCSA stock has declined by -66.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.82% and lost -78.97% year-on date.

The market cap for VCSA stock reached $745.29 million, with 226.84 million shares outstanding and 114.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, VCSA reached a trading volume of 2956126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VCSA shares is $5.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vacasa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Vacasa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $6.50, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on VCSA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vacasa Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for VCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

VCSA stock trade performance evaluation

Vacasa Inc. [VCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -51.12. With this latest performance, VCSA shares dropped by -51.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.70 for Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.3138, while it was recorded at 1.9000 for the last single week of trading, and 4.7673 for the last 200 days.

Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vacasa Inc. [VCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.10 and a Gross Margin at +17.02. Vacasa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.98.

Vacasa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $324 million, or 81.20% of VCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VCSA stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 62,473,614, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 23,055,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.35 million in VCSA stocks shares; and ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC, currently with $28.92 million in VCSA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vacasa Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Vacasa Inc. [NASDAQ:VCSA] by around 30,761,009 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 18,722,566 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 135,617,875 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,101,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VCSA stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,804,502 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 6,192,151 shares during the same period.