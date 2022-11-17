Under Armour Inc. [UA] is -53.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] gained 4.65% or 0.37 points to close at $8.33 with a heavy trading volume of 5888562 shares. The company report on November 11, 2022 that MARYLAND GOVERNOR-ELECT WES MOORE STEPS DOWN FROM UNDER ARMOUR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced that Wes Moore has stepped down from its Board of Directors effective immediately due to his election as governor of the state of Maryland.

“On behalf of the entire team, I’d like to congratulate Wes, and thank him for his dynamic leadership as well as the significant contributions he made as a member of Under Armour’s board of directors,” said Kevin Plank, Executive Chair and Brand Chief. “We wish him well as he embarks on this next chapter as the leader of the great state of Maryland.”.

It opened the trading session at $8.19, the shares rose to $8.4575 and dropped to $8.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UA points out that the company has recorded -20.13% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -45.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, UA reached to a volume of 5888562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Under Armour Inc. [UA]:

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07.

Trading performance analysis for UA stock

Under Armour Inc. [UA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.49. With this latest performance, UA shares gained by 30.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.46 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.87, while it was recorded at 7.76 for the last single week of trading, and 10.26 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Under Armour Inc. [UA]

There are presently around $1,271 million, or 69.94% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,950,495, which is approximately -6.566% of the company’s market cap and around 15.64% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,268,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.52 million in UA stocks shares; and DORSAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $104.12 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 25,207,984 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 34,581,110 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 92,773,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,562,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,110,596 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,833,832 shares during the same period.