Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] is -95.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.12% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.53%. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Data from an in vitro Study of the Impact of Oxytocin on Human Neurons at Neuroscience 2022, the Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuroscience.

“This study of the effects of oxytocin on isolated human sensory neurons adds to the growing evidence that oxytocin plays a key role in pain modulation. The potential for intranasal oxytocin to be used as a non-opioid analgesic warrants further investigation,” said Seth Lederman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals. “To that end, we look forward to initiating our Phase 2 study of intranasal oxytocin in chronic migraine by the end of 2022.”.

Over the last 12 months, TNXP stock dropped by -97.34%. The one-year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 98.75. The average equity rating for TNXP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.43 million, with 57.54 million shares outstanding and 57.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, TNXP stock reached a trading volume of 7298329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNXP shares is $36.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on TNXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56.

TNXP Stock Performance Analysis:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.53. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -8.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.48 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5689, while it was recorded at 0.4718 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0288 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.43.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 8.40% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,879,137, which is approximately 192.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 933,572 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in TNXP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.4 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly 17.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 2,560,774 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,316,261 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 1,698,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,575,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 599,763 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,204,979 shares during the same period.