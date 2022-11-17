ThredUp Inc. [NASDAQ: TDUP] gained 0.83% or 0.01 points to close at $1.21 with a heavy trading volume of 3678489 shares. The company report on November 14, 2022 that thredUP Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Quarterly revenue of $67.9 million, representing 7% growth year-over-year.

Third quarter gross margin of 65.5% and gross profit decline of 3% year-over-year.

It opened the trading session at $1.16, the shares rose to $1.22 and dropped to $1.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TDUP points out that the company has recorded -72.50% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -65.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, TDUP reached to a volume of 3678489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ThredUp Inc. [TDUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDUP shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ThredUp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for ThredUp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on TDUP stock. On April 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TDUP shares from 11 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ThredUp Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

Trading performance analysis for TDUP stock

ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.92. With this latest performance, TDUP shares dropped by -18.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.73 for ThredUp Inc. [TDUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7276, while it was recorded at 1.0178 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3123 for the last 200 days.

ThredUp Inc. [TDUP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.34 and a Gross Margin at +67.11. ThredUp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.09.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.08.

ThredUp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at ThredUp Inc. [TDUP]

There are presently around $70 million, or 95.50% of TDUP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDUP stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 7,812,004, which is approximately 0.154% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 6,154,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.45 million in TDUP stocks shares; and THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS, currently with $6.84 million in TDUP stock with ownership of nearly 91.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ThredUp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in ThredUp Inc. [NASDAQ:TDUP] by around 15,390,027 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 17,412,600 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 24,717,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,520,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDUP stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,373,621 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 5,142,304 shares during the same period.