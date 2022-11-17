The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE: GEO] gained 1.41% on the last trading session, reaching $9.35 price per share at the time.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The GEO Group Inc. represents 121.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.16 billion with the latest information. GEO stock price has been found in the range of $9.22 to $9.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, GEO reached a trading volume of 3288790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEO shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for The GEO Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for The GEO Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on GEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The GEO Group Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for GEO stock

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.65. With this latest performance, GEO shares gained by 9.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.51 for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.37, while it was recorded at 8.89 for the last single week of trading, and 7.09 for the last 200 days.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The GEO Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The GEO Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]

There are presently around $894 million, or 86.60% of GEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,345,243, which is approximately 0.744% of the company’s market cap and around 4.79% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,853,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.53 million in GEO stocks shares; and MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $48.99 million in GEO stock with ownership of nearly -9.358% of the company’s market capitalization.

111 institutional holders increased their position in The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE:GEO] by around 11,750,681 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 21,245,142 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 62,614,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,610,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEO stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,544,581 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,895,482 shares during the same period.