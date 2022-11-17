Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] fell -5.78% so far this year. What now?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] jumped around 0.13 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $177.57 at the close of the session, up 0.07%. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Texas Instruments prices $800 million of investment grade notes.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today announced the pricing of two series of senior unsecured notes for an aggregate principal amount of $800 million. The notes consist of the following:.

$300 million of 4.700% senior unsecured notes due November 18, 2024; and.

Texas Instruments Incorporated stock is now -5.78% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TXN Stock saw the intraday high of $182.62 and lowest of $176.805 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 199.90, which means current price is +22.92% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.03M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 6521114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $171.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on TXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 5.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 92.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

How has TXN stock performed recently?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.63. With this latest performance, TXN shares gained by 17.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.49 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.18, while it was recorded at 174.84 for the last single week of trading, and 168.12 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.14 and a Gross Margin at +66.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 35.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings analysis for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

There are presently around $136,514 million, or 88.40% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,221,995, which is approximately 0.255% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 75,190,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.35 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.68 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly 0.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 986 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 35,614,282 shares. Additionally, 798 investors decreased positions by around 41,788,320 shares, while 314 investors held positions by with 691,389,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 768,792,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,436,268 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,138,459 shares during the same period.