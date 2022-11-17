Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM] moved down -0.35: Why It’s Important

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: SBFM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.35% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.82%.

Over the last 12 months, SBFM stock dropped by -92.86%.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.17 million, with 18.89 million shares outstanding and 18.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 472.57K shares, SBFM stock reached a trading volume of 6876287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

SBFM Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.82. With this latest performance, SBFM shares dropped by -7.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.08 for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8617, while it was recorded at 0.7997 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0546 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunshine Biopharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1068.24 and a Gross Margin at +42.84. Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5444.41.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 84.50 and a Current Ratio set at 85.10.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.10% of SBFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBFM stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 286,100, which is approximately -49.666% of the company’s market cap and around 17.00% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 37,386 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31000.0 in SBFM stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $25000.0 in SBFM stock with ownership of nearly -3.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:SBFM] by around 64,924 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 372,953 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 8,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 429,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBFM stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,235 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 84,877 shares during the same period.