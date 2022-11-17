STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] Is Currently -2.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

STMicroelectronics N.V. [NYSE: STM] closed the trading session at $37.81 on 11/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.63, while the highest price level was $38.56. The company report on November 14, 2022 that STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

STMicroelectronics Announces Status ofCommon Share Repurchase Program.

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Nov 07, 2022 to Nov 11, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.65 percent and weekly performance of 15.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, STM reached to a volume of 4003973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STM shares is $53.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for STMicroelectronics N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for STMicroelectronics N.V. stock. On January 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for STM shares from 50 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STMicroelectronics N.V. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for STM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for STM in the course of the last twelve months was 28.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

STM stock trade performance evaluation

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.06. With this latest performance, STM shares gained by 17.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.42 for STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.68, while it was recorded at 37.81 for the last single week of trading, and 36.99 for the last 200 days.

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.76 and a Gross Margin at +41.62. STMicroelectronics N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.67.

Return on Total Capital for STM is now 18.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.78. Additionally, STM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] managed to generate an average of $35,066 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.STMicroelectronics N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STMicroelectronics N.V. go to 5.00%.

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,277 million, or 5.00% of STM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STM stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 8,803,153, which is approximately 19934.942% of the company’s market cap and around 28.40% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 4,230,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.97 million in STM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $127.69 million in STM stock with ownership of nearly 2.717% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in STMicroelectronics N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in STMicroelectronics N.V. [NYSE:STM] by around 22,851,962 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 6,485,888 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 30,888,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,225,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STM stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,459,825 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 807,570 shares during the same period.