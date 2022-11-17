Singularity Future Technology Ltd. [SGLY] is -56.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ: SGLY] loss -18.68% or -0.48 points to close at $2.09 with a heavy trading volume of 3619536 shares.

It opened the trading session at $2.52, the shares rose to $2.6311 and dropped to $1.8593, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SGLY points out that the company has recorded -54.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 196.11K shares, SGLY reached to a volume of 3619536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Singularity Future Technology Ltd. [SGLY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Singularity Future Technology Ltd. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

Trading performance analysis for SGLY stock

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. [SGLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.91. With this latest performance, SGLY shares dropped by -2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.66 for Singularity Future Technology Ltd. [SGLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.57, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 4.86 for the last 200 days.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. [SGLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Singularity Future Technology Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Singularity Future Technology Ltd. [SGLY]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.10% of SGLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGLY stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 54,732, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.68% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 52,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in SGLY stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $97000.0 in SGLY stock with ownership of nearly 181.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Singularity Future Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ:SGLY] by around 181,585 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 192,734 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 116,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGLY stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 107,939 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 130,410 shares during the same period.