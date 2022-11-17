Rumble Inc. [RUM] fell -2.12% so far this year. What now?

Rumble Inc. [NASDAQ: RUM] closed the trading session at $10.60 on 11/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.7049, while the highest price level was $11.37.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.12 percent and weekly performance of -12.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, RUM reached to a volume of 2827732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rumble Inc. [RUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUM shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rumble Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 202.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 132.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

RUM stock trade performance evaluation

Rumble Inc. [RUM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.03. With this latest performance, RUM shares gained by 16.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.37 for Rumble Inc. [RUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.57, while it was recorded at 11.69 for the last single week of trading, and 11.30 for the last 200 days.

Rumble Inc. [RUM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.91.

Rumble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Rumble Inc. [RUM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $168 million, or 6.20% of RUM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUM stocks are: CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. with ownership of 11,214,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP, holding 1,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.9 million in RUM stocks shares; and CRAFT VENTURES GP II, LLC, currently with $8.63 million in RUM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rumble Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Rumble Inc. [NASDAQ:RUM] by around 14,629,930 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 3,922,008 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 2,707,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,844,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUM stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,279,936 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,277,501 shares during the same period.