Restaurant Brands International Inc. [NYSE: QSR] jumped around 4.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $63.75 at the close of the session, up 6.71%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Restaurant Brands International Inc. stock is now 5.06% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QSR Stock saw the intraday high of $64.53 and lowest of $62.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.17, which means current price is +36.57% above from all time high which was touched on 11/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, QSR reached a trading volume of 4466593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QSR shares is $64.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Restaurant Brands International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on QSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Restaurant Brands International Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for QSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for QSR in the course of the last twelve months was 41.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has QSR stock performed recently?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.41. With this latest performance, QSR shares gained by 14.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.51 for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.37, while it was recorded at 61.19 for the last single week of trading, and 55.76 for the last 200 days.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.33 and a Gross Margin at +58.32. Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.60.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QSR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. go to 7.59%.

Insider trade positions for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]

There are presently around $15,412 million, or 86.40% of QSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QSR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 37,554,832, which is approximately -0.019% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 24,194,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 billion in QSR stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $1.38 billion in QSR stock with ownership of nearly 3.424% of the company’s market capitalization.

190 institutional holders increased their position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. [NYSE:QSR] by around 22,279,066 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 25,572,053 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 193,898,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,749,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QSR stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,712,314 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 7,918,595 shares during the same period.