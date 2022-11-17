Raymond James lifts MetLife Inc. [MET] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $74.82 during the day while it closed the day at $74.36. The company report on November 15, 2022 that MetLife Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Preferred Stock Dividends.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has declared the following preferred stock dividends:.

Quarterly dividend of $0.27126657 per share on the company’s floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, Series A, with a liquidation preference of $25 per share (NYSE: MET PRA).

MetLife Inc. stock has also gained 2.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MET stock has inclined by 9.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.44% and gained 19.00% year-on date.

The market cap for MET stock reached $58.52 billion, with 795.80 million shares outstanding and 659.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 4495347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $80.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $70 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on MET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.06.

MET stock trade performance evaluation

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.18. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 10.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.91 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.69, while it was recorded at 74.33 for the last single week of trading, and 66.40 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MetLife Inc. [MET] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 0.07%.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $43,009 million, or 76.60% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,370,137, which is approximately -1.233% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 55,816,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.15 billion in MET stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.15 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -11.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

528 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 29,382,064 shares. Additionally, 567 investors decreased positions by around 36,065,465 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 512,937,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 578,384,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,568,085 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,980,260 shares during the same period.