Raymond James lifts Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [NYSE: BRMK] price plunged by -9.39 percent to reach at -$0.48.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

A sum of 3183306 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.14M shares. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares reached a high of $4.97 and dropped to a low of $4.55 until finishing in the latest session at $4.63.

The one-year BRMK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.77. The average equity rating for BRMK stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRMK shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRMK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on BRMK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

BRMK Stock Performance Analysis:

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.89. With this latest performance, BRMK shares dropped by -13.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.94 for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.56, while it was recorded at 5.04 for the last single week of trading, and 7.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] shares currently have an operating margin of +71.18 and a Gross Margin at +99.07. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +68.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.71.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $287 million, or 46.80% of BRMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,216,359, which is approximately 1.505% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,944,771 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.67 million in BRMK stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $22.46 million in BRMK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [NYSE:BRMK] by around 3,252,728 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 2,433,070 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 56,200,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,886,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRMK stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 475,824 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 438,342 shares during the same period.