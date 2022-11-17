PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] loss -3.03% or -1.46 points to close at $46.77 with a heavy trading volume of 3182015 shares.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $47.56, the shares rose to $48.45 and dropped to $46.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PBF points out that the company has recorded 52.49% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -342.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, PBF reached to a volume of 3182015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $47.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $36 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on PBF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for PBF stock

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, PBF shares gained by 9.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 200.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.82 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.38, while it was recorded at 46.90 for the last single week of trading, and 31.15 for the last 200 days.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.61 and a Gross Margin at +3.51. PBF Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99.

PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF Energy Inc. go to 0.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]

There are presently around $5,274 million, or 90.50% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,324,922, which is approximately 9.929% of the company’s market cap and around 10.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,175,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $616.23 million in PBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $308.09 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 202 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 16,722,201 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 12,071,215 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 83,963,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,757,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,464,798 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,770,275 shares during the same period.