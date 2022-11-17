Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: OTMO] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -5.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.37.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3571893 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. stands at 15.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.21%.

The market cap for OTMO stock reached $49.58 million, with 132.22 million shares outstanding and 109.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 753.03K shares, OTMO reached a trading volume of 3571893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTMO shares is $1.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

How has OTMO stock performed recently?

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.38. With this latest performance, OTMO shares gained by 32.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.81 for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3125, while it was recorded at 0.3627 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0491 for the last 200 days.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.20 and a Current Ratio set at 24.20.

Insider trade positions for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO]

There are presently around $21 million, or 46.60% of OTMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTMO stocks are: MITHAQ CAPITAL SPC with ownership of 34,600,000, which is approximately 42.899% of the company’s market cap and around 28.08% of the total institutional ownership; SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 6,222,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.29 million in OTMO stocks shares; and DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, currently with $2.05 million in OTMO stock with ownership of nearly -52.862% of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:OTMO] by around 13,936,905 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 6,497,924 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 36,906,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,341,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTMO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,558,083 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 56,407 shares during the same period.