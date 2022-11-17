On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] traded at a low on 11/16/22, posting a -8.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.40.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8840544 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of On Holding AG stands at 7.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.96%.

The market cap for ONON stock reached $5.36 billion, with 316.73 million shares outstanding and 176.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, ONON reached a trading volume of 8840544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about On Holding AG [ONON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $28.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for On Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for On Holding AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on ONON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Holding AG is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20.

How has ONON stock performed recently?

On Holding AG [ONON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.85. With this latest performance, ONON shares gained by 8.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.88 for On Holding AG [ONON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.65, while it was recorded at 19.17 for the last single week of trading, and 21.15 for the last 200 days.

On Holding AG [ONON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

On Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Insider trade positions for On Holding AG [ONON]

There are presently around $1,979 million, or 40.80% of ONON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 27,996,653, which is approximately -0.009% of the company’s market cap and around 37.49% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 9,084,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.15 million in ONON stocks shares; and DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $153.15 million in ONON stock with ownership of nearly 18.82% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in On Holding AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in On Holding AG [NYSE:ONON] by around 26,282,329 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 24,971,483 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 56,320,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,574,122 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONON stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,393,442 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,778,132 shares during the same period.