Morgan Stanley lifts Discover Financial Services [DFS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Discover Financial Services [NYSE: DFS] closed the trading session at $106.12 on 11/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $104.90, while the highest price level was $109.83. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Discover Financial Services to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Roger Hochschild, Chief Executive Officer and President at Discover, will present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 9:20 a.m. ET.

A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference to Discover’s Investor Relations website at http://investorrelations.discover.com. A replay will be available for 90 days after the conference at the same website address.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.17 percent and weekly performance of 6.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, DFS reached to a volume of 3403967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Discover Financial Services [DFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFS shares is $115.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Discover Financial Services shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $140 to $113. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Discover Financial Services stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $140 to $115, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on DFS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Discover Financial Services is set at 3.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for DFS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.29.

DFS stock trade performance evaluation

Discover Financial Services [DFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.08. With this latest performance, DFS shares gained by 10.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.89 for Discover Financial Services [DFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.19, while it was recorded at 106.56 for the last single week of trading, and 105.58 for the last 200 days.

Discover Financial Services [DFS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Discover Financial Services [DFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.66. Discover Financial Services’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.84.

Discover Financial Services [DFS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,280 million, or 86.10% of DFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,387,961, which is approximately 0.007% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,102,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 billion in DFS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.88 billion in DFS stock with ownership of nearly 53.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

382 institutional holders increased their position in Discover Financial Services [NYSE:DFS] by around 17,620,198 shares. Additionally, 443 investors decreased positions by around 21,292,734 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 189,889,215 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,802,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DFS stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,894,224 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 1,062,392 shares during the same period.