Mizuho lifts ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] traded at a low on 11/15/22, posting a -2.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.24. The company report on November 9, 2022 that ADMA Biologics Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

3Q2022 Total Revenues Were $41.1 Million, a 99% Y-o-Y Increase.

Grew 3Q2022 Gross Profit to $9.7 Million, a $9.3 Million Y-o-Y Increase.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4437428 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ADMA Biologics Inc. stands at 9.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.97%.

The market cap for ADMA stock reached $612.81 million, with 196.35 million shares outstanding and 175.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, ADMA reached a trading volume of 4437428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for ADMA Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on ADMA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

How has ADMA stock performed recently?

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.14. With this latest performance, ADMA shares gained by 20.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.66 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.67, while it was recorded at 3.09 for the last single week of trading, and 2.16 for the last 200 days.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Insider trade positions for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]

There are presently around $421 million, or 76.50% of ADMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,975,594, which is approximately 3.057% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 10,933,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.42 million in ADMA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $30.53 million in ADMA stock with ownership of nearly 217.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

74 institutional holders increased their position in ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA] by around 27,056,012 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 16,718,548 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 86,044,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,818,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMA stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,772,673 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,483,749 shares during the same period.