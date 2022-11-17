Market cap of TC Biopharm [Holdings] Plc [TCBP] reaches 8.13M – now what?

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [NASDAQ: TCBP] gained 13.65% on the last trading session, reaching $0.19 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2022 that TC BioPharm Announces Key Additions to Scientific Advisory Board, Expanding Cell Therapy Expertise.

SAB selected to advance new therapeutic trials and strategic partnerships.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC (“TC BioPharm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TCBP) (NASDAQ: TCBPW), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer treatment, today announced the company has completed its scientific advisory board (SAB) to advance new therapeutic trials and establish strategic relationships within the cell therapy sector.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc represents 39.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.13 million with the latest information. TCBP stock price has been found in the range of $0.16 to $0.2399.

If compared to the average trading volume of 194.39K shares, TCBP reached a trading volume of 5119284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TC Biopharm [Holdings] Plc [TCBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCBP shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53.

Trading performance analysis for TCBP stock

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [TCBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.83. With this latest performance, TCBP shares dropped by -9.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.44% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.67 for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [TCBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2408, while it was recorded at 0.1624 for the last single week of trading.

TC Biopharm [Holdings] Plc [TCBP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [TCBP] shares currently have an operating margin of -316.12. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -686.12.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at TC Biopharm [Holdings] Plc [TCBP]

There are presently around $0 million, or 12.40% of TCBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCBP stocks are: LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC with ownership of 207,258, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 146,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28000.0 in TCBP stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $25000.0 in TCBP stock with ownership of nearly 454.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [NASDAQ:TCBP] by around 242,364 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 186,665 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 78,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 507,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCBP stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,900 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 100,000 shares during the same period.