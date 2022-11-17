Market cap of Colicity Inc. [COLI] reaches 432.59M – now what?

Colicity Inc. [NASDAQ: COLI] price surged by 0.91 percent to reach at $0.09.

A sum of 5178701 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 71.24K shares. Colicity Inc. shares reached a high of $10.03 and dropped to a low of $10.01 until finishing in the latest session at $10.03.

COLI Stock Performance Analysis:

Colicity Inc. [COLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.21. With this latest performance, COLI shares gained by 1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.43 for Colicity Inc. [COLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.88, while it was recorded at 9.94 for the last single week of trading, and 9.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Colicity Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26.

Colicity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Colicity Inc. [COLI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $289 million, or 80.60% of COLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLI stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 2,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 1,580,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.86 million in COLI stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $12.94 million in COLI stock with ownership of nearly 35.436% of the company’s market capitalization.

35 institutional holders increased their position in Colicity Inc. [NASDAQ:COLI] by around 3,725,014 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 2,077,135 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 23,007,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,809,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 470,735 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,247,421 shares during the same period.