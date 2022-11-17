Market cap of AerSale Corporation [ASLE] reaches 808.73M – now what?

AerSale Corporation [NASDAQ: ASLE] traded at a low on 11/16/22, posting a -12.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.49.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3018217 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AerSale Corporation stands at 6.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.77%.

The market cap for ASLE stock reached $808.73 million, with 51.77 million shares outstanding and 39.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 218.94K shares, ASLE reached a trading volume of 3018217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AerSale Corporation [ASLE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASLE shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASLE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for AerSale Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for AerSale Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AerSale Corporation is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASLE in the course of the last twelve months was 6.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.30.

How has ASLE stock performed recently?

AerSale Corporation [ASLE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.68. With this latest performance, ASLE shares dropped by -19.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.90 for AerSale Corporation [ASLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.27, while it was recorded at 17.13 for the last single week of trading, and 16.71 for the last 200 days.

AerSale Corporation [ASLE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AerSale Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Insider trade positions for AerSale Corporation [ASLE]

There are presently around $552 million, or 65.50% of ASLE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASLE stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 23,585,990, which is approximately -15.718% of the company’s market cap and around 22.86% of the total institutional ownership; ALTRAVUE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,750,825 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.61 million in ASLE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.1 million in ASLE stock with ownership of nearly 2.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AerSale Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in AerSale Corporation [NASDAQ:ASLE] by around 6,262,836 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 5,073,089 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 24,299,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,635,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASLE stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,134,659 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 301,451 shares during the same period.