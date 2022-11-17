NetEase Inc. [NASDAQ: NTES] price plunged by -0.38 percent to reach at -$0.27.

A sum of 3581585 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.73M shares. NetEase Inc. shares reached a high of $74.96 and dropped to a low of $70.7701 until finishing in the latest session at $71.33.

The one-year NTES stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.78. The average equity rating for NTES stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NetEase Inc. [NTES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTES shares is $112.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTES stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for NetEase Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 05, 2022, representing the official price target for NetEase Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $120, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on NTES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NetEase Inc. is set at 3.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTES in the course of the last twelve months was 17.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

NTES Stock Performance Analysis:

NetEase Inc. [NTES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.45. With this latest performance, NTES shares gained by 0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.25 for NetEase Inc. [NTES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.56, while it was recorded at 67.04 for the last single week of trading, and 87.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NetEase Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NetEase Inc. [NTES] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.74 and a Gross Margin at +53.62. NetEase Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.24.

Return on Total Capital for NTES is now 13.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NetEase Inc. [NTES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.76. Additionally, NTES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NetEase Inc. [NTES] managed to generate an average of $633,609 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.NetEase Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

NTES Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NetEase Inc. go to 9.59%.

NetEase Inc. [NTES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,348 million, or 17.00% of NTES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTES stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 13,679,914, which is approximately -6.936% of the company’s market cap and around 45.00% of the total institutional ownership; UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC, holding 8,784,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $626.62 million in NTES stocks shares; and NINETY ONE UK LTD, currently with $484.04 million in NTES stock with ownership of nearly 6.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NetEase Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in NetEase Inc. [NASDAQ:NTES] by around 4,743,328 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 12,518,896 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 71,738,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,000,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTES stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 999,691 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 4,599,914 shares during the same period.