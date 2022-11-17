Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [NASDAQ: GLPI] gained 0.32% on the last trading session, reaching $49.48 price per share at the time. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Updates 2022 Full Year Guidance.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. represents 256.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.96 billion with the latest information. GLPI stock price has been found in the range of $48.82 to $49.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, GLPI reached a trading volume of 1889302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLPI shares is $54.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on GLPI stock. On January 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GLPI shares from 57 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLPI in the course of the last twelve months was 112.49.

Trading performance analysis for GLPI stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, GLPI shares gained by 4.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.13 for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.81, while it was recorded at 50.07 for the last single week of trading, and 47.11 for the last 200 days.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. go to 9.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]

There are presently around $11,635 million, or 91.80% of GLPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,132,441, which is approximately 5.295% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 17,855,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $883.5 million in GLPI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $861.85 million in GLPI stock with ownership of nearly 11.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

252 institutional holders increased their position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [NASDAQ:GLPI] by around 24,352,056 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 16,861,387 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 193,933,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,147,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLPI stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,004,468 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,596,882 shares during the same period.