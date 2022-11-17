Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] closed the trading session at $12.15 on 11/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.14, while the highest price level was $12.50. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Fifth Season Investments Acquires Fifth Season Financial LP and the Life Insurance Investment Assets of Chapford Capital II, LP and Chapford Diversified Strategies Fund, LP.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Fifth Season Investments LLC (“Fifth Season Investments”), today announced its successful acquisition of assets to form a new life settlement investment platform. The acquisition includes (i) all of the life settlement business assets of Fifth Season Financial, LP (“Fifth Season Financial”), and (ii) substantially all of the life settlement investment positions and loans secured by life insurance policies owned by Chapford Capital II, LP (“Chapford Capital”) and Chapford Diversified Fund, LP (“Chapford Diversified”). As a result of the transaction, which is valued at $220 million, all of the employees of Fifth Season Financial, including its founding partners Adam Balinsky and Scott Rose, have moved to Fifth Season Investments’ affiliate Fifth Services, LP.

Together with Fifth Season Investments, this new platform will manage and invest in life insurance backed assets, including secondary and tertiary life settlements. The transaction brings best in class talent and operations to Fifth Season Investments as well as an existing performing portfolio of life insurance policy investments.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.51 percent and weekly performance of 6.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, OWL reached to a volume of 2966287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $15.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on OWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 40.30.

OWL stock trade performance evaluation

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.58. With this latest performance, OWL shares gained by 28.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.96 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.20, while it was recorded at 12.70 for the last single week of trading, and 11.48 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. go to 33.45%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,046 million, or 90.90% of OWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 52,767,950, which is approximately 5.635% of the company’s market cap and around 2.48% of the total institutional ownership; ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC, holding 50,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $607.5 million in OWL stocks shares; and BLUE POOL MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $500.06 million in OWL stock with ownership of nearly -15.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

139 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE:OWL] by around 39,827,375 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 14,577,753 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 360,898,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 415,303,563 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OWL stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,029,263 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,299,922 shares during the same period.