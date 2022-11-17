Advance Auto Parts Inc. [NYSE: AAP] plunged by -$27.7 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $161.73 during the day while it closed the day at $156.24. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Advance Auto Parts Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Q3 Net Sales Increased 0.8% to $2.6 Billion; Year to Date Increased 1.0%.

Returned $167 Million to Shareholders in Q3; Year to Date Returned $860 Million.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. stock has also loss -10.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AAP stock has declined by -24.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.08% and lost -34.87% year-on date.

The market cap for AAP stock reached $9.25 billion, with 60.45 million shares outstanding and 59.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 842.17K shares, AAP reached a trading volume of 5370109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAP shares is $205.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Advance Auto Parts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $185 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Advance Auto Parts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $195, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on AAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advance Auto Parts Inc. is set at 7.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06.

AAP stock trade performance evaluation

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.90. With this latest performance, AAP shares dropped by -10.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.58 for Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 173.05, while it was recorded at 178.78 for the last single week of trading, and 192.61 for the last 200 days.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advance Auto Parts Inc. go to 11.10%.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,248 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,291,395, which is approximately 3.962% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,095,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $639.86 million in AAP stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $507.35 million in AAP stock with ownership of nearly 23.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advance Auto Parts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in Advance Auto Parts Inc. [NYSE:AAP] by around 3,641,700 shares. Additionally, 327 investors decreased positions by around 6,460,645 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 49,086,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,189,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAP stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 587,241 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 861,858 shares during the same period.