Magna International Inc. [NYSE: MGA] traded at a low on 11/16/22, posting a -2.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $62.06.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3278317 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Magna International Inc. stands at 3.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.33%.

The market cap for MGA stock reached $16.82 billion, with 287.90 million shares outstanding and 286.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, MGA reached a trading volume of 3278317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Magna International Inc. [MGA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGA shares is $107.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Magna International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Magna International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $89 to $63, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on MGA stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MGA shares from 84 to 93.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magna International Inc. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGA in the course of the last twelve months was 86.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has MGA stock performed recently?

Magna International Inc. [MGA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.10. With this latest performance, MGA shares gained by 20.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.63 for Magna International Inc. [MGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.70, while it was recorded at 61.84 for the last single week of trading, and 60.60 for the last 200 days.

Magna International Inc. [MGA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magna International Inc. [MGA] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.10 and a Gross Margin at +9.84. Magna International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.19.

Magna International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Magna International Inc. [MGA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magna International Inc. go to 39.80%.

Insider trade positions for Magna International Inc. [MGA]

There are presently around $10,809 million, or 72.20% of MGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGA stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 17,291,492, which is approximately -3.313% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 9,768,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $606.25 million in MGA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $588.75 million in MGA stock with ownership of nearly 1.369% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magna International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Magna International Inc. [NYSE:MGA] by around 9,768,553 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 8,115,117 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 156,293,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,176,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGA stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 418,210 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,075,049 shares during the same period.