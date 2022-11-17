Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] moved up 13.89: Why It’s Important

Lizhi Inc. [NASDAQ: LIZI] jumped around 0.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.82 at the close of the session, up 13.89%. The company report on November 16, 2022 that LIZHI INC. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

Lizhi Inc. stock is now -55.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LIZI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.93 and lowest of $0.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.88, which means current price is +115.79% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 316.75K shares, LIZI reached a trading volume of 5600060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIZI shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIZI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lizhi Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Lizhi Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lizhi Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95.

How has LIZI stock performed recently?

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 95.94. With this latest performance, LIZI shares gained by 74.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.31 for Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5984, while it was recorded at 0.6094 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0985 for the last 200 days.

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.54 and a Gross Margin at +29.11. Lizhi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.97.

Lizhi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 21.40% of LIZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIZI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 165,700, which is approximately -0.778% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; CITIGROUP INC, holding 101,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83000.0 in LIZI stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $31000.0 in LIZI stock with ownership of nearly -47.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lizhi Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Lizhi Inc. [NASDAQ:LIZI] by around 85,499 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 167,175 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 245,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 498,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIZI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,760 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 110,180 shares during the same period.