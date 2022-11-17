LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] Is Currently -7.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

LegalZoom.com Inc. [NASDAQ: LZ] traded at a low on 11/16/22, posting a -7.67 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.15.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3117658 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LegalZoom.com Inc. stands at 9.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.99%.

The market cap for LZ stock reached $1.61 billion, with 194.91 million shares outstanding and 144.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, LZ reached a trading volume of 3117658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LZ shares is $12.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for LegalZoom.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for LegalZoom.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $9, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on LZ stock. On April 20, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LZ shares from 19 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LegalZoom.com Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for LZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for LZ in the course of the last twelve months was 40.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has LZ stock performed recently?

LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.59. With this latest performance, LZ shares gained by 4.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.48 for LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.02, while it was recorded at 9.68 for the last single week of trading, and 11.89 for the last 200 days.

LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.63 and a Gross Margin at +65.29. LegalZoom.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.90.

LegalZoom.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]

There are presently around $1,225 million, or 66.60% of LZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LZ stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 28,625,744, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; TECHNOLOGY CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT IX, LTD., holding 14,302,073 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.86 million in LZ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $87.75 million in LZ stock with ownership of nearly 12.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LegalZoom.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in LegalZoom.com Inc. [NASDAQ:LZ] by around 10,877,862 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 15,422,172 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 107,576,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,876,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LZ stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,128,037 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,015,409 shares during the same period.