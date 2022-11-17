Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] is 1.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Laureate Education Inc. [NASDAQ: LAUR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.28% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.64%. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Laureate Education Announces the Commencement of an Underwritten Public Offering by Selling Stockholders.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BTIG, LLC, Loop Capital Markets LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Mizuho Securities USA LLC are acting as book-running managers and AmeriVet Securities, Inc., Blaylock Van, LLC, Tigress Financial Partners LLC, Roberts & Ryan Investments Inc., Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc., Cabrera Capital Markets LLC, Academy Securities, Inc. and Telsey Advisory Group LLC are acting as co-managers for this offering.

Over the last 12 months, LAUR stock rose by 17.37%. The one-year Laureate Education Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.92. The average equity rating for LAUR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.81 billion, with 164.65 million shares outstanding and 106.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, LAUR stock reached a trading volume of 2971680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAUR shares is $14.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAUR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Laureate Education Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Laureate Education Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $22, while Barrington Research kept a Outperform rating on LAUR stock. On May 14, 2018, analysts increased their price target for LAUR shares from 18 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Laureate Education Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90.

LAUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.64. With this latest performance, LAUR shares gained by 4.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.18 for Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.43, while it was recorded at 11.88 for the last single week of trading, and 11.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Laureate Education Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.24 and a Gross Margin at +25.05. Laureate Education Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.21.

Laureate Education Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

LAUR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Laureate Education Inc. go to 15.00%.

Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,283 million, or 77.38% of LAUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAUR stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 32,842,184, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,886,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.35 million in LAUR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $99.75 million in LAUR stock with ownership of nearly 6.147% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Laureate Education Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Laureate Education Inc. [NASDAQ:LAUR] by around 8,909,393 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 8,363,552 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 101,700,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,972,948 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAUR stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,096,918 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,410,678 shares during the same period.