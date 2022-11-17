Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ: LRCX] loss -7.21% or -35.36 points to close at $455.38 with a heavy trading volume of 3003871 shares.

It opened the trading session at $458.97, the shares rose to $464.64 and dropped to $452.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LRCX points out that the company has recorded -4.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -52.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, LRCX reached to a volume of 3003871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LRCX shares is $436.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LRCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Lam Research Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $410 to $350. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Lam Research Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $640 to $515, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on LRCX stock. On October 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LRCX shares from 535 to 525.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lam Research Corporation is set at 23.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for LRCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for LRCX in the course of the last twelve months was 24.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for LRCX stock

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.23. With this latest performance, LRCX shares gained by 41.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LRCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.20 for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 396.91, while it was recorded at 482.61 for the last single week of trading, and 467.54 for the last 200 days.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.14 and a Gross Margin at +45.62. Lam Research Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.84.

Lam Research Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LRCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lam Research Corporation go to 7.66%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]

There are presently around $51,692 million, or 85.30% of LRCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LRCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,658,090, which is approximately 0.121% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,926,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.98 billion in LRCX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.57 billion in LRCX stock with ownership of nearly 0.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lam Research Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 576 institutional holders increased their position in Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ:LRCX] by around 10,021,086 shares. Additionally, 652 investors decreased positions by around 9,141,959 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 94,350,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,513,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LRCX stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,316,554 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 1,272,735 shares during the same period.