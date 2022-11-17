Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] closed the trading session at $29.80 on 11/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.085, while the highest price level was $30.40.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.66 percent and weekly performance of 10.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, KSS reached to a volume of 5708065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $29.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $60 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Hold rating on KSS stock. On July 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KSS shares from 50 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

KSS stock trade performance evaluation

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.25. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.67 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.25, while it was recorded at 30.78 for the last single week of trading, and 41.21 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to -12.94%.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,209 million, or 98.80% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,603,449, which is approximately -0.557% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,876,269 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $324.11 million in KSS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $215.63 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly 3.286% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 17,917,399 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 29,946,191 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 59,821,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,684,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,419,292 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 12,748,145 shares during the same period.