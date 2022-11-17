Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] fell -58.42% so far this year. What now?

Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE: JMIA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.71% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 29.16%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, JMIA stock dropped by -68.32%. The one-year Jumia Technologies AG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.29.

The market cap for the stock reached $473.42 million, with 99.88 million shares outstanding and 99.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, JMIA stock reached a trading volume of 3626318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Jumia Technologies AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies AG is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51.

JMIA Stock Performance Analysis:

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.16. With this latest performance, JMIA shares dropped by -9.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.95 for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.66, while it was recorded at 4.77 for the last single week of trading, and 7.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jumia Technologies AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.07 and a Gross Margin at +56.70. Jumia Technologies AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -127.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.76.

Jumia Technologies AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] Insider Position Details

57 institutional holders increased their position in Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE:JMIA] by around 5,461,744 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 2,998,124 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 13,789,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,249,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JMIA stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,820,911 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,381,095 shares during the same period.