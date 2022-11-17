Jefferies slashes price target on DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] – find out why.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] loss -2.18% or -1.54 points to close at $69.13 with a heavy trading volume of 2835319 shares.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $70.62, the shares rose to $70.98 and dropped to $69.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DD points out that the company has recorded 7.55% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -39.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, DD reached to a volume of 2835319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $76.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $96 to $101. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $95 to $100, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on DD stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DD shares from 98 to 96.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 59.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for DD stock

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.13. With this latest performance, DD shares gained by 25.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.58 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.86, while it was recorded at 70.17 for the last single week of trading, and 63.70 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 13.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]

There are presently around $25,121 million, or 75.10% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,974,845, which is approximately -0.6% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,622,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 billion in DD stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.68 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly 6.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 479 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 22,165,408 shares. Additionally, 577 investors decreased positions by around 23,770,234 shares, while 257 investors held positions by with 317,450,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 363,386,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,958,273 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 3,042,995 shares during the same period.