Jefferies slashes price target on Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] – find out why.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] plunged by -$6.54 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $164.14 during the day while it closed the day at $158.98. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Northern Midland Basin Acquisition.

Diamondback Announces Midland Basin Acquisition.

Diamondback Energy Inc. stock has also gained 1.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FANG stock has inclined by 23.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.18% and gained 54.16% year-on date.

The market cap for FANG stock reached $27.29 billion, with 176.00 million shares outstanding and 175.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, FANG reached a trading volume of 3087094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FANG shares is $180.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FANG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Diamondback Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Diamondback Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on FANG stock. On May 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FANG shares from 162 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diamondback Energy Inc. is set at 5.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for FANG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for FANG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

FANG stock trade performance evaluation

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.83. With this latest performance, FANG shares gained by 13.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FANG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.84 for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.89, while it was recorded at 162.84 for the last single week of trading, and 134.63 for the last 200 days.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.01 and a Gross Margin at +62.25. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.77.

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FANG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diamondback Energy Inc. go to 20.43%.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25,655 million, or 99.50% of FANG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FANG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,771,852, which is approximately 2.756% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,178,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 billion in FANG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.83 billion in FANG stock with ownership of nearly 7.017% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diamondback Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 451 institutional holders increased their position in Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG] by around 13,852,370 shares. Additionally, 439 investors decreased positions by around 18,505,761 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 129,013,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,371,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FANG stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,467,500 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 5,043,134 shares during the same period.