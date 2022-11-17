Jefferies lifts Tapestry Inc. [TPR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] plunged by -$0.63 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $34.46 during the day while it closed the day at $34.35.

Tapestry Inc. stock has also gained 10.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TPR stock has declined by -8.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.85% and lost -15.39% year-on date.

The market cap for TPR stock reached $7.65 billion, with 241.50 million shares outstanding and 240.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 3112308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $43.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $48, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on TPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TPR stock trade performance evaluation

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.03. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 9.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.34 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.82, while it was recorded at 34.30 for the last single week of trading, and 33.91 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.23 and a Gross Margin at +69.57. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.94.

Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tapestry Inc. [TPR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 13.85%.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,816 million, or 93.60% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,624,265, which is approximately -3.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,732,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $506.07 million in TPR stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $504.64 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 6.696% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 283 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 26,033,867 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 19,464,387 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 182,045,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,543,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,005,240 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,256,990 shares during the same period.