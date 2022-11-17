InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM] is -88.43% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INM] gained 36.33% or 1.01 points to close at $3.79 with a heavy trading volume of 28389843 shares.

It opened the trading session at $3.14, the shares rose to $4.75 and dropped to $3.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INM points out that the company has recorded -80.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -57.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 967.16K shares, INM reached to a volume of 28389843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for INM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for INM stock

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.02. With this latest performance, INM shares dropped by -28.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.67 for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.81, while it was recorded at 3.04 for the last single week of trading, and 14.53 for the last 200 days.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1265.95 and a Gross Margin at +6.27. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1707.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -226.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -164.83.

An analysis of insider ownership at InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM]

There are presently around $1 million, or 16.05% of INM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INM stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 90,000, which is approximately 135.325% of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 15,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58000.0 in INM stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $53000.0 in INM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INM] by around 94,790 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 5,432 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 32,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INM stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,873 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 5,429 shares during the same period.