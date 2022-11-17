HeartBeam Inc. [BEAT] is 15.58% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HeartBeam Inc. [NASDAQ: BEAT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.78% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%.

Over the last 12 months, BEAT stock dropped by -13.17%. The one-year HeartBeam Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.4. The average equity rating for BEAT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.65 million, with 8.00 million shares outstanding and 5.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, BEAT stock reached a trading volume of 3271161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HeartBeam Inc. [BEAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEAT shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HeartBeam Inc. is set at 0.49 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

BEAT Stock Performance Analysis:

HeartBeam Inc. [BEAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, BEAT shares dropped by -13.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 148.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.95 for HeartBeam Inc. [BEAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.30, while it was recorded at 3.64 for the last single week of trading, and 1.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HeartBeam Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.04.

HeartBeam Inc. [BEAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 13.40% of BEAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEAT stocks are: D’ORAZIO & ASSOCIATES, INC. with ownership of 26,500, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 16,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57000.0 in BEAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $55000.0 in BEAT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HeartBeam Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in HeartBeam Inc. [NASDAQ:BEAT] by around 83,920 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 196,938 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 175,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEAT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 83,909 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 195,000 shares during the same period.