GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: GOCO] price surged by 14.11 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on November 10, 2022 that GoHealth Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

YTD 2022 positive cash flow from operations of $101.9 million compared to negative cash flow from operations of $72.4 million in the prior year period.

A sum of 6835958 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 893.07K shares. GoHealth Inc. shares reached a high of $0.4396 and dropped to a low of $0.38 until finishing in the latest session at $0.44.

The average equity rating for GOCO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for GoHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $10 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for GoHealth Inc. stock. On January 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GOCO shares from 6 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoHealth Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

GOCO Stock Performance Analysis:

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.87. With this latest performance, GOCO shares gained by 23.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.98 for GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3932, while it was recorded at 0.4372 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8180 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GoHealth Inc. Fundamentals:

GoHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23 million, or 49.90% of GOCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOCO stocks are: CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 40,682,961, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,154,028 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.94 million in GOCO stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $0.55 million in GOCO stock with ownership of nearly -66.776% of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ:GOCO] by around 275,864 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 12,680,681 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 40,046,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,003,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOCO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 146,629 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,154,582 shares during the same period.