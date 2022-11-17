Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE: TSN] traded at a high on 11/16/22, posting a 0.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $64.53. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Tyson Foods Strengthens its Commitment to Immigrant Team Members with $1.5M Investment.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

National Immigration Forum recognizes the company with the “Keepers of the American Dream Award”.

National Immigration Forum recognizes the company with the “Keepers of the American Dream Award”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3867555 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tyson Foods Inc. stands at 3.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.54%.

The market cap for TSN stock reached $22.88 billion, with 359.00 million shares outstanding and 283.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, TSN reached a trading volume of 3867555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $85.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tyson Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Tyson Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on TSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods Inc. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSN in the course of the last twelve months was 30.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has TSN stock performed recently?

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.66. With this latest performance, TSN shares dropped by -1.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.99 for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.78, while it was recorded at 65.51 for the last single week of trading, and 82.69 for the last 200 days.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.03 and a Gross Margin at +14.55. Tyson Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.48.

Return on Total Capital for TSN is now 17.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.70. Additionally, TSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] managed to generate an average of $22,241 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.Tyson Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tyson Foods Inc. go to 7.50%.

Insider trade positions for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]

There are presently around $15,732 million, or 87.10% of TSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,952,675, which is approximately 0.366% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,702,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in TSN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $932.84 million in TSN stock with ownership of nearly 0.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyson Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 430 institutional holders increased their position in Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE:TSN] by around 15,095,149 shares. Additionally, 464 investors decreased positions by around 15,475,323 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 213,223,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,794,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSN stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,294,703 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 2,436,907 shares during the same period.