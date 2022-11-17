Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] loss -0.99% on the last trading session, reaching $95.23 price per share at the time. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Emerson to Help Enable Carbon-Efficient Production from Equinor’s Martin Linge North Sea Development.

Operational support services to optimize oil and gas production efficiency, reduce energy consumption and emissions.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a global software and engineering leader, has signed a five-year framework agreement with Equinor to provide operational support services to ensure continued safe and optimized oil and gas production from its pioneering Martin Linge platform in the Norwegian North Sea. The service agreement, which includes options for three additional five-year periods, covers maintenance and upgrades of the control technology, software and instrumentation. These technologies are helping to accelerate carbon-efficient production and empower remote operation from onshore for increased worker safety and reduced operating costs.

Emerson Electric Co. represents 592.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $55.46 billion with the latest information. EMR stock price has been found in the range of $95.05 to $96.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, EMR reached a trading volume of 2820586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $98.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $105 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on EMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 49.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for EMR stock

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.67. With this latest performance, EMR shares gained by 16.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.49 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.56, while it was recorded at 95.13 for the last single week of trading, and 87.36 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.25 and a Gross Margin at +39.90. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70.

Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 10.12%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

There are presently around $41,489 million, or 76.70% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,082,431, which is approximately 1.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,366,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.65 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.44 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly 1.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Electric Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 755 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 21,557,762 shares. Additionally, 768 investors decreased positions by around 23,914,288 shares, while 306 investors held positions by with 390,201,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 435,673,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,385,912 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 1,924,541 shares during the same period.