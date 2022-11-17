Fisker Inc. [FSR] is -48.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] loss -5.01% on the last trading session, reaching $8.16 price per share at the time. The company report on November 8, 2022 that All-Electric Fisker Ocean Wins Green Car Journal’s ‘Green SUV Of The Year 2023’ Award.

Prestigious award from Green Car Journal underlines Fisker’s commitment to building the world’s most sustainable vehicles.

Fisker Ocean ‘pays homage to sustainability beyond its powertrain’ with more than 50kg of recycled material in every vehicle.

Fisker Inc. represents 303.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.40 billion with the latest information. FSR stock price has been found in the range of $8.02 to $8.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.55M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 4382341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $13.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on FSR stock. On August 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FSR shares from 20 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31183.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82.

Trading performance analysis for FSR stock

Fisker Inc. [FSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.35. With this latest performance, FSR shares gained by 15.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.70 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.84, while it was recorded at 8.35 for the last single week of trading, and 9.77 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fisker Inc. [FSR]

There are presently around $679 million, or 44.60% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,752,473, which is approximately 3.289% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,276,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.86 million in FSR stocks shares; and FIFTHDELTA LTD, currently with $60.31 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 16,883,566 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 15,098,945 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 51,213,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,195,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,502,431 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,897,139 shares during the same period.