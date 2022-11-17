First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Is Currently -0.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.08% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%.

Over the last 12 months, FHN stock rose by 40.54%. The one-year First Horizon Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.25. The average equity rating for FHN stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.15 billion, with 535.99 million shares outstanding and 529.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, FHN stock reached a trading volume of 2929256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $24.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $20 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.24.

FHN Stock Performance Analysis:

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 1.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.39 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.73, while it was recorded at 24.33 for the last single week of trading, and 22.52 for the last 200 days.

FHN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,318 million, or 80.60% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 55,864,294, which is approximately -0.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,975,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in FHN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $450.87 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly 7.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

246 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 29,175,815 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 45,858,092 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 349,586,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,620,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,278,184 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 8,517,412 shares during the same period.