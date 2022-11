Ferroglobe PLC [NASDAQ: GSM] slipped around -1.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.92 at the close of the session, down -17.86%.

Ferroglobe PLC stock is now -20.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GSM Stock saw the intraday high of $5.36 and lowest of $4.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.81, which means current price is +8.61% above from all time high which was touched on 03/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, GSM reached a trading volume of 6157205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSM shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Ferroglobe PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Ferroglobe PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ferroglobe PLC is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSM in the course of the last twelve months was 6.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has GSM stock performed recently?

Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.07. With this latest performance, GSM shares dropped by -8.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.73 for Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.84, while it was recorded at 5.82 for the last single week of trading, and 6.65 for the last 200 days.

Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.56 and a Gross Margin at +12.13. Ferroglobe PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.71.

Ferroglobe PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ferroglobe PLC go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]

There are presently around $393 million, or 41.30% of GSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSM stocks are: RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 10,488,701, which is approximately -4.648% of the company’s market cap and around 48.76% of the total institutional ownership; COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,633,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.56 million in GSM stocks shares; and WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $30.47 million in GSM stock with ownership of nearly 24.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ferroglobe PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Ferroglobe PLC [NASDAQ:GSM] by around 10,605,972 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 5,703,462 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 63,619,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,929,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSM stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,780,911 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,343,978 shares during the same period.