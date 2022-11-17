Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] is 66.82% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] price surged by 1.48 percent to reach at $4.45.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

A sum of 3442267 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.78M shares. Enphase Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $312.79 and dropped to a low of $297.503 until finishing in the latest session at $305.18.

The one-year ENPH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.53. The average equity rating for ENPH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $309.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $292, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on ENPH stock. On July 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ENPH shares from 174 to 281.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 18.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 67.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 80.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

ENPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.17. With this latest performance, ENPH shares gained by 21.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.85 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 283.01, while it was recorded at 301.02 for the last single week of trading, and 221.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enphase Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.97 and a Gross Margin at +40.12. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.87.

Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

ENPH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 38.10%.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,263 million, or 75.80% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,387,471, which is approximately 2.338% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,173,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.33 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.6 billion in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly 2.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enphase Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 479 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 17,389,004 shares. Additionally, 392 investors decreased positions by around 30,048,626 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 55,004,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,442,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,806,629 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,812,425 shares during the same period.