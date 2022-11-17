Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] Is Currently -1.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ: DLTR] slipped around -2.54 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $166.30 at the close of the session, down -1.50%. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), will host its conference call for investors and analysts to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended October 29, 2022.

Dollar Tree Inc. stock is now 18.35% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DLTR Stock saw the intraday high of $167.96 and lowest of $162.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 177.19, which means current price is +34.53% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, DLTR reached a trading volume of 2995796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTR shares is $165.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Dollar Tree Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $140 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Dollar Tree Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $155 to $170, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on DLTR stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DLTR shares from 175 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar Tree Inc. is set at 5.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has DLTR stock performed recently?

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.37. With this latest performance, DLTR shares gained by 18.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.02 for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.96, while it was recorded at 165.67 for the last single week of trading, and 153.55 for the last 200 days.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.03 and a Gross Margin at +29.28. Dollar Tree Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26.

Dollar Tree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar Tree Inc. go to 20.83%.

Insider trade positions for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]

There are presently around $36,962 million, or 99.30% of DLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,793,878, which is approximately -1.429% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 17,874,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.97 billion in DLTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.78 billion in DLTR stock with ownership of nearly -0.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar Tree Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 330 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTR] by around 26,013,796 shares. Additionally, 445 investors decreased positions by around 19,224,657 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 177,020,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,259,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLTR stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,621,599 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,446,835 shares during the same period.