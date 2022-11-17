Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] is -11.68% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] loss -3.97% or -0.05 points to close at $1.21 with a heavy trading volume of 3184246 shares.

It opened the trading session at $1.25, the shares rose to $1.26 and dropped to $1.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DNN points out that the company has recorded 10.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -32.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.34M shares, DNN reached to a volume of 3184246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. On April 15, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for DNN shares from 1.80 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 74.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for DNN stock

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.42. With this latest performance, DNN shares dropped by -0.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.43 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2266, while it was recorded at 1.2480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2749 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.