Credit Suisse lifts Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE: HPP] slipped around -0.51 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.83 at the close of the session, down -4.50%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stock is now -56.17% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HPP Stock saw the intraday high of $11.30 and lowest of $10.775 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.66, which means current price is +10.17% above from all time high which was touched on 03/30/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, HPP reached a trading volume of 3271264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $12.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on HPP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPP in the course of the last twelve months was 7.69.

How has HPP stock performed recently?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.27. With this latest performance, HPP shares gained by 0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.28 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.36, while it was recorded at 11.40 for the last single week of trading, and 18.11 for the last 200 days.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.18 and a Gross Margin at +24.30. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. go to 36.48%.

Insider trade positions for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]

There are presently around $1,557 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,812,665, which is approximately 31.893% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,598,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $233.91 million in HPP stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $99.17 million in HPP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE:HPP] by around 17,378,922 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 22,891,101 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 103,469,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,739,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPP stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,391,843 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 6,003,745 shares during the same period.