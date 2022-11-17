Copart Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.03% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.44%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, CPRT stock dropped by -22.01%. The one-year Copart Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.13. The average equity rating for CPRT stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.01 billion, with 475.69 million shares outstanding and 427.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, CPRT stock reached a trading volume of 3489199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Copart Inc. [CPRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRT shares is $74.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Copart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Copart Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copart Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 34.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.90.

CPRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Copart Inc. [CPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.44. With this latest performance, CPRT shares gained by 10.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.70 for Copart Inc. [CPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.30, while it was recorded at 61.47 for the last single week of trading, and 58.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Copart Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Copart Inc. [CPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.28 and a Gross Margin at +45.31. Copart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.09.

Copart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

CPRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copart Inc. go to 22.30%.

Copart Inc. [CPRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,066 million, or 83.70% of CPRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,225,026, which is approximately 1.049% of the company’s market cap and around 10.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,857,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.41 billion in CPRT stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $1.35 billion in CPRT stock with ownership of nearly 5.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Copart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 402 institutional holders increased their position in Copart Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRT] by around 23,106,726 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 23,299,412 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 341,507,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 387,913,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRT stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 904,758 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,461,582 shares during the same period.